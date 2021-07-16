Speak Out: July 16, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday praised the Uttar Pradesh government for its handling of the Covid crisis and said the way it had controlled the second wave of the infection was “unprecedented”.

The Prime Minister, who arrived at his parliamentary constituency in the morning, also appreciated the Yogi Adiyanath-led government for working with a development-oriented approach rather than one based on corruption and nepotism.

"He (CM Yogi Adityanath) is quickly moving forward in making a modern UP, there is rule of law in UP today. ‘Mafia raj’ and terrorism have been brought under control. Today, criminals who cast an eye on women know that they won’t be able to hide from the law," he said.

