Speak Out: July 16, 2022

Speak Out: July 16, 2022

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 16 2022, 07:50 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2022, 07:50 ist

BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday accused opposition parties of trying to derail various programmes of his party-led governments at the Centre and in states meant for a "resilient and resurgent" India.

While the BJP has been working to empower the poor, opposition parties are working to empower their own families and are mired in corruption, he said.

India News
Indian Politics
BJP
JP Nadda

