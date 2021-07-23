Speak Out: July 23, 2021

The formula devised to kick-start the Congress campaign for the 2022 Assembly elections in Punjab has been made public. Navjot Singh Sidhu is now the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president, and Amarinder Singh remains the chief minister.
Political strategist Prashant Kishor's political consultancy firm, the Indian Political Action Committee (IPAC), has been surveying Punjab for over a month. Its feedback to the Gandhis, the first family of the Congress, that the public exhibition of the infighting in the Punjab Congress could spell doom for the party is what prompted the high command to take a quick decision, which went in favour of Sidhu.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
DH Toon | Blast off to space for some privacy
NASA releases first detailed map of the insides of Mars
Amazon's goal: Getting key to your apartment building
Pune 1919: When India’s made its tryst with Olympics
Absent crowds, Tokyo Olympics have shot at being green
New varieties of rice that can survive storms invented
NSO flagged 'misuse risk' before Pegasus row erupted
For deaf transgender athlete, Tokyo 2020 brings hope
Ola electric scooter to be available in 10 colours
Amid Covid gloom, could it be 'India Shining' in Tokyo?