Speak Out: July 23, 2021

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 23 2021, 06:25 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2021, 06:25 ist

The formula devised to kick-start the Congress campaign for the 2022 Assembly elections in Punjab has been made public. Navjot Singh Sidhu is now the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president, and Amarinder Singh remains the chief minister.

Political strategist Prashant Kishor's political consultancy firm, the Indian Political Action Committee (IPAC), has been surveying Punjab for over a month. Its feedback to the Gandhis, the first family of the Congress, that the public exhibition of the infighting in the Punjab Congress could spell doom for the party is what prompted the high command to take a quick decision, which went in favour of Sidhu.

