Speak Out: June 4, 2022

After veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad was refused the Rajya Sabha nomination, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi tried to placate him by offering him the number two position in the party. Sources said the move has failed to pacify Azad, who refused to take the offer.
According to sources after Sonia Gandhi's phone call on Sunday to Azad both met and discussed issues regarding the party.
Sources said Azad was offered the post in the organisation which could be number two in party hierarchy, but the veteran leader refused to accept it.
