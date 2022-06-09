Speak Out: June 9, 2022

Speak Out: June 9, 2022

  Jun 09 2022
  • updated: Jun 09 2022, 05:40 ist

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said the controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad made by ousted BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, have not made any impact on the ruling NDA at the Centre as she was not a government functionary and asserted good relations will continue with the Gulf countries that have reacted sharply to the issue.

