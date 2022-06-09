Speak Out: June 9, 2022

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said the controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad made by ousted BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, have not made any impact on the ruling NDA at the Centre as she was not a government functionary and asserted good relations will continue with the Gulf countries that have reacted sharply to the issue.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Hurt monkey, its baby reach Bihar clinic for treatment
Eating Lucknow: Tunday Kebabi done right
In Pics | Must know facts about cricketer Mithali Raj
75-km road in 105 hrs: How NHAI created Guinness Record
India vs South Africa: Young talent to watch out for
Summer revels at Saputara, Gujarat's only hill station
In a first, cancer vanishes in every patient in trial