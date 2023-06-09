Speak Out: June 9, 2023

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jun 09 2023, 05:56 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2023, 05:56 ist

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday criticised Rahul Gandhi, saying he has a habit of criticising India abroad and it is not in the interest of the country to take its internal matters to the outside world.

Referring to Gandhi's recent remarks made at an event in the US, the minister said, "The world is watching us".

"Rahul Gandhi has a habit of criticising India abroad," he said, replying to a question.
 

 

DH Toon
S Jaishankar
Rahul Gandhi
India News

