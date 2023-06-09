Speak Out: June 9, 2023

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday criticised Rahul Gandhi, saying he has a habit of criticising India abroad and it is not in the interest of the country to take its internal matters to the outside world.
Referring to Gandhi's recent remarks made at an event in the US, the minister said, "The world is watching us".
"Rahul Gandhi has a habit of criticising India abroad," he said, replying to a question.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Minister backs more research into cannabis' medical use
Mangaluru's Reader's Delight to shut shop at June-end
Delhi: ChatGPT founder stresses on regulations for AI
Women drive Maharashtra state buses for 1st time
700 Indian students in Canada face deportation: Report
Covid-19 can cause brain cells to fuse, study finds
Joe Biden to host thousands at White House Pride party
Zomato slammed for 'casteist' Kachra ad, deletes video
Elephant captured in Bandipur
Barcelona wish Messi good luck as he picks Inter Miami