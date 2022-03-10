Speak Out: March 10, 2022

DH Web Desk
  Mar 10 2022
Ahead of counting for the 40 seats of the Goa Assembly elections, Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar exuded confidence that the people of Goa want change and not a single party candidate would leave its camp.

