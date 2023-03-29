Speak Out: March 29, 2023

Union Minister Smriti Irani Tuesday hit out at the Congress leadership over the alleged remarks by the party's youth wing president Srinivas BV against her, saying the words he used were of Rahul Gandhi and the 'sanskar' of Sonia Gandhi. The BJP leader also alleged that Congress members who want "promotion" will continue to make "such kind of comments" against her so long as Sonia and Rahul Gandhi are there in the party.

