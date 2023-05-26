Speak Out: May 26, 2023

The row over the inauguration of the new Parliament building intensified on Thursday as the BJP attacked the Opposition parties over their decision to boycott the inauguration ceremony and the Congress slammed the "arrogance" of the Modi government that "destroyed" the parliamentary system.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said, "...Instead of making this historic occasion a dignified and proud moment, the Opposition, including Congress, is making statements. This is unfortunate and irresponsible. This weakens democracy... I think the country will not accept this under any circumstance."

Read more