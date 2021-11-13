Speak Out: November 13, 2021

Speak Out: November 13, 2021

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Nov 13 2021, 05:28 ist
  • updated: Nov 13 2021, 05:28 ist

In a first in the country, the government Friday launched a scheme where small investors can directly invest in central government securities that is considered a better investment option in the low interest-rate regime and saves an investor from the upheavals of share market.

Read more

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Speak Out
Narendra Modi
financial literacy
Finance
Economy

What's Brewing

Climate change is making Amazon birds smaller

Climate change is making Amazon birds smaller

Scientists introduce variety of red-petaled jackfruit

Scientists introduce variety of red-petaled jackfruit

Going beyond Bengaluru's 243 wards

Going beyond Bengaluru's 243 wards

Mind over matter? Long Covid study sparks controversy

Mind over matter? Long Covid study sparks controversy

Sabarimala temple all set to welcome devotees on Nov 16

Sabarimala temple all set to welcome devotees on Nov 16

'Kurup' review: Fairly engaging despite flaws

'Kurup' review: Fairly engaging despite flaws

Cheetahs are running to extinction as cub trade thrives

Cheetahs are running to extinction as cub trade thrives

Soon, WhatsApp users can choose who can see 'last seen'

Soon, WhatsApp users can choose who can see 'last seen'

 