Speak Out: November 27, 2020

Speak Out: November 27, 2020

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Nov 27 2020, 07:18 ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2020, 07:18 ist

Farmers in Punjab have been protesting since September 24 when Parliament passed three new farm sector laws. The three laws, described as much-awaited reforms by the Modi government, allow farmers to sell their produce beyond traditional APMC markets, enter into contract farming with adequate safeguards and abolish stock limits of essential commodities except under extraordinary circumstances.

Read more

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Punjab
Speak Out
Parliament

What's Brewing

Inside the ‘other history’ of comic book superheroes

Inside the ‘other history’ of comic book superheroes

When Covid vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

When Covid vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Slow or a big spurt? How to grow a ferocious dinosaur

Slow or a big spurt? How to grow a ferocious dinosaur

Beware of WhatsApp OTP scam: Steps to protect your app

Beware of WhatsApp OTP scam: Steps to protect your app

 