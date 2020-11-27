Speak Out: November 27, 2020

Farmers in Punjab have been protesting since September 24 when Parliament passed three new farm sector laws. The three laws, described as much-awaited reforms by the Modi government, allow farmers to sell their produce beyond traditional APMC markets, enter into contract farming with adequate safeguards and abolish stock limits of essential commodities except under extraordinary circumstances.
