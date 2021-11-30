Speak Out: November 30, 2021

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Nov 30 2021, 07:10 ist
  • updated: Nov 30 2021, 07:10 ist

Top Opposition leaders on Monday tore into the Narendra Modi government for not allowing debate on the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021, saying the ruling dispensation is "terrified", "shameless" and indulging in  "deliberate systematic destruction of Parliament".

Speak Out
BJP
Opposition
Parliament
farm laws
Winter Session

