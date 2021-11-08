Speak Out: November 8, 2021

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said on Sunday that his party would support farmers protesting the three agriculture laws. An enraged Rao also questioned what the BJP government ar the Centre had done over the past 7 years.

"We will support the farmers who are protesting against 3 farm laws. What has BJP did in the last 7 years? India’s GDP is less than Bangladesh, Pakistan and Centre has increased taxes unnecessarily," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

