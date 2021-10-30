Speak Out: October 30, 2021

Speak Out: October 30, 2021

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Oct 30 2021, 08:11 ist
  • updated: Oct 30 2021, 08:11 ist

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "24-carat gold", Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said he is perhaps the only leader after Mahatma Gandhi with deep understanding of Indian society and its psychology.

Singh, a former BJP president, said Modi's political journey of last two decades as head of government should be taught in management schools as a case study on "effective leadership and efficient governance".

Speaking at length about the last two decades of Modi's political journey, Singh said, "A true leadership is identified by its intent and integrity and in both cases, Modiji is 24-carat gold. There is not a single stain of corruption on him even after being the head of a government for 20 years."

Read more

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Speak Out
Rajnath Singh
Narendra Modi
India News
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

This e-store has merchandise from Indian horror films

This e-store has merchandise from Indian horror films

Glasgow, world’s last chance to avert climate crisis

Glasgow, world’s last chance to avert climate crisis

Apple's most back-ordered product is not a gadget!

Apple's most back-ordered product is not a gadget!

COP26's aims to banish coal meet hurdles in Asia

COP26's aims to banish coal meet hurdles in Asia

The Metaverse is Zuckerberg’s escape hatch

The Metaverse is Zuckerberg’s escape hatch

 