Speak Out: October 30, 2021

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "24-carat gold", Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said he is perhaps the only leader after Mahatma Gandhi with deep understanding of Indian society and its psychology.

Singh, a former BJP president, said Modi's political journey of last two decades as head of government should be taught in management schools as a case study on "effective leadership and efficient governance".

Speaking at length about the last two decades of Modi's political journey, Singh said, "A true leadership is identified by its intent and integrity and in both cases, Modiji is 24-carat gold. There is not a single stain of corruption on him even after being the head of a government for 20 years."

