Speak Out: October 5, 2021

MoS Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore on Monday said that the Uttar Pradesh government was conducting a "fair investigation" into the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and added that it should not be exaggerated or politicised.

"The Uttar Pradesh government is conducting a fair investigation into this. The Opposition should also support us in this and no one should give provoking statements till the truth comes out. It should not be exaggerated or politicised," he told news agency ANI.

