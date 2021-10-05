Speak Out: October 5, 2021

Speak Out: October 5, 2021

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Oct 05 2021, 08:20 ist
  • updated: Oct 05 2021, 08:20 ist

MoS Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore on Monday said that the Uttar Pradesh government was conducting a "fair investigation" into the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and added that it should not be exaggerated or politicised.

"The Uttar Pradesh government is conducting a fair investigation into this. The Opposition should also support us in this and no one should give provoking statements till the truth comes out. It should not be exaggerated or politicised," he told news agency ANI.

Read More

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uttar Pradesh
Lakhimpur
India News
Indian Politics
Farmers Protest
Speak Out

What's Brewing

How do we bridge the skill gap of engineers?

How do we bridge the skill gap of engineers?

Vehicle horns in India may soon sound like tabla, flute

Vehicle horns in India may soon sound like tabla, flute

In a first, drone delivers Covid vaccine in North East

In a first, drone delivers Covid vaccine in North East

NASA images show polluted skies to engulf north India

NASA images show polluted skies to engulf north India

 