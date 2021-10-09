Speak Out: October 9, 2021

Amid the heated row over the RSS between ruling BJP and opposition parties Congres and JD(S), K S Eshwarappa said on Friday that that had there been no RSS, India would have become like Pakistan.
His party colleague Jagadish Shettar, too, made a similar statement.
"We chased away Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi when they spoke against us. We didn’t care for them. Who are these fellows (Cong, JDS)? If there were no RSS, India would have become Pakistan by now," he said.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
DH Toon | New bad news everyday – that's our policy!
Media groups welcome Nobel Peace Prize for journalists
University confers Harbhajan Singh with honorary PhD
FB rolls out new Page experience for users in India
Gujarat extends night curfew in these cities
Maharaja is home: Chronology of Air India privatisation
Perseverance’s first major successes on Mars