India would have become Pakistan if not for RSS: K S Eshwarappa

Amid the heated row over the RSS between ruling BJP and opposition parties Congres and JD(S), K S Eshwarappa said on Friday that that had there been no RSS, India would have become like Pakistan.

His party colleague Jagadish Shettar, too, made a similar statement.

"We chased away Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi when they spoke against us. We didn’t care for them. Who are these fellows (Cong, JDS)? If there were no RSS, India would have become Pakistan by now," he said.

Eshwarappa's comments came in the wake of the Congress and JD(S) alleged that the RSS was controlling the Indian bureaucracy.

