Speak Out: September 2, 2022

Jobless rate increased to 8.28 per cent last month, data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy Pvt. showed Thursday. That’s the highest since August 2021 and compares with a 6.8 per cent reading in July. The sharp jump was because of rural unemployment rising to 7.68 per cent from 6.14 per cent during the same period, and in urban areas to 9.57 per cent from 8.2 per cent.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | Oppn has time to decide PM candidate till '29
Home businesses see busiest Onam catering season
Woman on a mission to reduce water wastage
More rains predicted for Bengaluru over next 5 days
Johnson tops poll of bad UK PMs as term comes to end
Now, sip a cup of gold or 'bhoot jolokia' chilli tea