Speak Out: September 2, 2022

Jobless rate increased to 8.28 per cent last month, data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy Pvt. showed Thursday. That’s the highest since August 2021 and compares with a 6.8 per cent reading in July. The sharp jump was because of rural unemployment rising to 7.68 per cent from 6.14 per cent during the same period, and in urban areas to 9.57 per cent from 8.2 per cent.

Read more