Speak Out: September 2, 2022

Speak Out: September 2, 2022

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Sep 02 2022, 05:37 ist
  • updated: Sep 02 2022, 05:37 ist

Jobless rate increased to 8.28 per cent last month, data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy Pvt. showed Thursday. That’s the highest since August 2021 and compares with a 6.8 per cent reading in July. The sharp jump was because of rural unemployment rising to 7.68 per cent from 6.14 per cent during the same period, and in urban areas to 9.57 per cent from 8.2 per cent.

Read more

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jobs
Unemployment
India News
Speak Out
BJP
Narendra Modi

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Oppn has time to decide PM candidate till '29

DH Toon | Oppn has time to decide PM candidate till '29

Home businesses see busiest Onam catering season

Home businesses see busiest Onam catering season

Woman on a mission to reduce water wastage

Woman on a mission to reduce water wastage

More rains predicted for Bengaluru over next 5 days

More rains predicted for Bengaluru over next 5 days

Johnson tops poll of bad UK PMs as term comes to end

Johnson tops poll of bad UK PMs as term comes to end

Now, sip a cup of gold or 'bhoot jolokia' chilli tea

Now, sip a cup of gold or 'bhoot jolokia' chilli tea

 