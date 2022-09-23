Speak Out: September 23, 2022

Taking forward his outreach to the Muslim community, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday visited a mosque and a madrassa here and held discussions with the chief of the All India Imam Organisation who termed him ‘rashtra pita’.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh ‘sarsangchalak’ went to a mosque in central Delhi’s Kasturba Gandhi Marg and followed it up with a visit to the Madarsa Tajweedul Quran in Azadpur in north Delhi.

