Speak Out: September 23, 2022

Speak Out: September 23, 2022

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Sep 23 2022, 06:35 ist
  • updated: Sep 23 2022, 06:35 ist

Taking forward his outreach to the Muslim community, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday visited a mosque and a madrassa here and held discussions with the chief of the All India Imam Organisation who termed him ‘rashtra pita’.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh ‘sarsangchalak’ went to a mosque in central Delhi’s Kasturba Gandhi Marg and followed it up with a visit to the Madarsa Tajweedul Quran in Azadpur in north Delhi.

Read more

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Speak Out
Mohan Bhagwat
RSS
Madrassa

What's Brewing

DH Toon | 'PayCM' incorrect QR code!

DH Toon | 'PayCM' incorrect QR code!

Scientists find genetic secrets of pea for better type

Scientists find genetic secrets of pea for better type

Water in asteroid dust offers clues to life on Earth

Water in asteroid dust offers clues to life on Earth

How LinkedIn turned into a place to overshare

How LinkedIn turned into a place to overshare

Dropout-turned-tea-seller in Bengaluru accepts Bitcoin

Dropout-turned-tea-seller in Bengaluru accepts Bitcoin

Japan office lets in dogs in post-Covid work shift

Japan office lets in dogs in post-Covid work shift

 