Speak Out: September 5, 2022

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Sep 05 2022, 06:14 ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2022, 06:14 ist

Peeved at back-to-back incidents of crime against minor girls in Jharkhand, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chief Priyank Kanoongo on Sunday said the cases were "alarming" and his team would visit the state to take stock of the probe status.

