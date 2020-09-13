Aries: The coming week is all about taking some time off from the fast routine of the last few days to relax a little. You are not necessarily the type who look for 'doing nothing', but look for activities that engage you to make you happy. It will be a good time for therapists, helpers, healers and philanthropists — all people who are helping humanity in some way. You will be especially drawn to help/assist old people. You could be quite spiritually oriented in this phase.

Taurus: This week is slightly offbeat for the Taurus-born folk from the regular days of hard work, extensive planning, working out budgets, etc. You sit back with relative ease as some of your hard work pays off. Things look up, but you are introspective. You strive for contentment, inner peace and ensuring financial security for your loved ones. You are more driven by the urge to do good. Try not to display irritability/anger in public.

Gemini: The individuals born under this sign of the zodiac are likely to beget the fruits of labour in this phase. Your hard work of the past yields fruit and you get to be in the limelight or receive praise. You see that people around have great admiration and awe for your skills and commitment to work. There is indication of some monetary gain as well. Support from your family and loved ones keep you on track.

Cancer: It is an important phase for the Cancer-born folk. There could be new contacts made, there is development where a profitable deal is concerned. If you want to make the most of this phase, do not be overly sensitive. Assess business matters objectively and yielding somewhat could get great returns. If you are able to dismiss unnecessary suspicions, you can achieve some remarkable results in this phase.

Leo: The coming week brings mixed results for the Leo-born individuals. Anxiety and disappointment with close people may lead you to get involved with some form of social service or dedicating more time to children who tend to love selflessly. You realise what a difference it makes to them and to you! There may be some good news on the professional front. Some Leos could get a new job or a promotion.

Virgo: It could be a hectic week for the Virgo-born individuals, but you derive your strength from your spiritual practice. There will be social occasions and you will have to make time as there are social protocols you cannot ignore. It may so happen that too many expenses may put you off. You are worried about finances and consider cutting back on some spending. You must be careful with health as well — digestive issues could bother.

Libra: The coming week is all about getting the famous Libra resolve back. And this especially relates to your professional life. You had envisioned some goals, but may have slacked somewhere along the way. You definitely don't want to fall back into a lethargic pace. Keep plodding and doing your best bit each day. You may want to take up some form of meditation or self-healing practice to accomplish your ambition, without anxiety.

Scorpio: There can be a lot going on for the Scorpio lately. There is an aura of secrecy about something you are handling. Make sure that you do not compromise your integrity, ethics or peace of mind. There may be volatile situations. Maintain your principles and hold on to your dignity, but also know when to handle things diplomatically. If the documentation requires to be examined legally, please get the clearance before signing.

Sagittarius: There will be tremendous satisfaction gained for the Sagittarius folk on work front this week. Your efforts will be appreciated and ideas received with interest. You could exhibit charisma and charm in your dealing with others. With so many positives happening around you, the good phase extends to your home and family life too. Younger people in the family look at you for inspiration. There may be guests/relatives visiting you.

Capricorn: This is going to be a very busy phase with the Capricorn folk trying to find extra hours to finish your tasks. There will also be distraction in the form of office politics, which could get pretty ugly if you do not stay away from it. Keep your dealings above board. Some legal issues need to be dealt with. There could be a small break being planned to feel refreshed. Try to get your fair share of rest and sleep or burnout could spoil your plans.

Aquarius: There will be easing off the pressure for the Aquarius in this phase. The tension and anxiety are much less. You decide to take a break with loved ones and decide to separate the work and family time strictly. However, you must be prepared for some opportunity may come as a business proposal or an offer from overseas. It may be a good idea to connect with long lost friends trying to reach out to you or with whom some difference of opinion may have happened earlier.

Pisces: The Pisces-born folk find that there are multiple demands on your time. You are required to be the strong one, the backbone of many operations within your family and work space. However, close friends come to your rescue as you feel a little low with all the pressure. Strength can be gained from spiritual practices. You contemplate some lifestyle changes as healthy living occupies greater importance in your mind.