How to grow your own garden in a bowl

Gardening, a favourite hobby for many, just got an easy and fun upgrade with terrariums — miniature gardens inside glass containers. Requiring minimum space and care, terrariums are a great way to add a green touch to your interiors.

Here’s a guide on how to set up this ecosystem:

Choose a jar/bowl

The first step is selecting a transparent container, made of glass, to let the sunlight through. You can choose from mason jars, pickle tins, and goldfish bowls, or re-use your aquariums.

Drainage layer

The first layer in the glass container should be composed of gravel. It facilitates drainage and absorbs excess moisture. “Usually, a thin layer of gravel is used. However, the thickness of the layer depends on the size of the jar,” says Varun Arora, founder, Air Plant Planet, Bengaluru. A thin mesh needs to be placed above the gravel to separate it from layers coming above, he adds.

Charcoal layer

The second layer in the terrarium is the charcoal layer. Charcoal purifies the air in the closed ecosystem and must be used dry.

Soil mix

The soil mix forms the third layer of the terrarium and generally comprises cocopeat. Vermicompost or a conditioner called perlite can be added to cocopeat.

“Cocopeat and moss can be used in 1:1 ratio,” says Varun. He also recommends using aqua soil, which is granular in nature and nourishes the roots of the plants. The soil mix can also consist of mud, small rocks and regular soil.

Plan the plants

Now is the time to place plants. Choose plants that thrive in a humid environment. Fittonia, peperomia, pilea, ferns and aquatic plants can be used. Use begonias to lend a bright and colourful appearance.

Decorate

Several rocks, stones and colourful sand can be used to decorate the terrarium. The idea is to keep a natural look, says Suma Babu, founder of Terrarium Bangalore. Suma suggests using dragon rock, lava rock, laterite rocks, tree barks and driftwood along with exotic plants.

Placement

The terrariums can be placed on a desk near the windows or under a skylight, where the sunlight is bright but indirect. “It should be kept away from direct sunlight. Extreme heat can create an oven-like environment, damaging the plants completely,” cautions Suma.

Artificial or UV light can also be used instead of the sunlight. Terrariums make for unique décor gifts that can be placed on the window sill, office desk, and tabletop.

Watering

Closed terrariums are self-nurturing systems, where dead leaves act as vermicompost. “If you are using succulents, water 10 ml for every plant once a week. For the humidity-loving varieties, watering should be done once every 2-3 months,” advises Vrinda Keshav, founder, Mudfingers.

Watch out for the colour of the soil mix, she says. If it appears light brown, the soil is dry and needs watering.

“While cleaning the glass bowl with a liquid cleaner, ensure it doesn’t enter inside or it may damage the plants,” she adds.

