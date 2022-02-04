Poetry Corner

1. Arunima Agarwal, 13, Pune, Maharashtra

The night is young

The night is young on sixth street

Its veil brings with it a deathly silence;

Stars in the sky, bright like the stars in your eyes

The moon red, like the blood on the pavement.

A shape-shifting figure makes its way through the night

From the dense canopy of leaves, where birds once sang;

Skin pale, like the man that now lies still on the ground

Fangs sharp, like the two marks on his neck

“A body found on sixth street”, they say

Early the next morn;

But these creatures of the dark rule the

night and by dawn, they’re long gone.

2. Christden Stephen, 12, Bengaluru, Karnataka

Birds in the air

Wings, wings, wings

What a thing!

The birds soar high

With wings they fly.

Why not me?

At night, I dream, dream, dream,

To have wings like the birds,

To feel free to fly,

To achieve what I want,

like the birds in the air.

3. Shriya Acharya, 15, Virajpet, Karnataka

Quarantined dreams

Caged inside, my heart runs wild

Aching for a glimpse outside

The clear fresh air, slow breeze

Sweet birdsongs, swaying of trees

Yellow Sun, its warmth on my skin

Scent of flowers, the joy it

brought within

Evening strolls on streets,

orange skies

Quiet nights ignited by fireflies

Each day at home passes by

With a bated breath to fly.

Hello poets!

On January 22, Open Sesame asked its young readers to send in their poetry. Soon, we were flooded with entries from across the country. Many poems were good, but we can only publish a few because of space constraints. Don’t let that discourage you. Get creative and keep writing, and stand a chance to be featured in an upcoming edition!

Send your poems to: opensesame@deccanherald.co.in (Open only to those below 16.)