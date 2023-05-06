Poetry corner

Independence Day
Saffron, white and green,
These are the colours of our dream.
Courage, purity and prosperity.
Freedom is a precious gift of God,
May we always remain independent!
Freedom in our minds, faith in the words and Pride in our souls.
Freedom of mind is the real freedom.
With sweet fountains, rivers, it’s a land of high mountains.
It’s culture no one can beat, whatever religion, all live here in unison.
Ours is a land of sages,
Known for bravery through ages.
“Truth Alone Triumphs”
Janice Riona, 10
Bengaluru, Karnataka
The Renaissance
In the age of Renaissance,
The world was awash with light
As artists, writers, and thinkers
Ignited a cultural might
It was a time of great renewal
When old ideas were cast aside;
And new ways of thinking bloomed
As society learned to abide
From the brushstrokes of Da Vinci
To the words of Shakespeare’s quill
The Renaissance was a time of art
That inspires and dazzles us still.
John RJ, 14
Bengaluru, Karnataka
WW2 in a nutshell
Germany invades Poland and the Allies are hurt,
Now the Allies are angry and their powers assert.
But the Allied powers cannot save in any way,
Germany’s invasion of Denmark and Norway.
Soon, Japan, Germany’s friend
Attacks the US and brings Pearl Harbour to its end.
With the US helping the allies, the German Army’s fate is sealed,
After a few days, the Germans begged and appealed.
A bomb is dropped on Japan in double doses
The horrific chapter of World War 2 finally closes!
Nisarg N Bharadwaj, 11
Bengaluru, Karnataka
