Poetry corner

A selection of verses from Open Sesame readers on major historical events

Team Open Sesame,
  • May 06 2023, 00:46 ist
  • updated: May 06 2023, 01:50 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Independence Day

Saffron, white and green,

These are the colours of our dream.

Courage, purity and prosperity.

Freedom is a precious gift of God,

May we always remain independent!

Freedom in our minds, faith in the words and Pride in our souls.

Freedom of mind is the real freedom.

With sweet fountains, rivers, it’s a land of high mountains.

It’s culture no one can beat, whatever religion, all live here in unison.

Ours is a land of sages,

Known for bravery through ages.

“Truth Alone Triumphs”

Janice Riona, 10

Bengaluru, Karnataka 

 

The Renaissance 

In the age of Renaissance,

The world was awash with light

As artists, writers, and thinkers

Ignited a cultural might 

It was a time of great renewal

When old ideas were cast aside;

And new ways of thinking bloomed

As society learned to abide 

From the brushstrokes of Da Vinci

To the words of Shakespeare’s quill

The Renaissance was a time of art

That inspires and dazzles us still. 

John RJ, 14

Bengaluru, Karnataka

 

WW2 in a nutshell

Germany invades Poland and the Allies are hurt,

Now the Allies are angry and their powers assert.

But the Allied powers cannot save in any way,

Germany’s invasion of Denmark and Norway.

Soon, Japan, Germany’s friend

Attacks the US and brings Pearl Harbour to its end.

With the US helping the allies, the German Army’s fate is sealed,

After a few days, the Germans begged and appealed.

A bomb is dropped on Japan in double doses

The horrific chapter of World War 2 finally closes!

Nisarg N Bharadwaj, 11

Bengaluru, Karnataka

