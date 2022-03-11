The cool air of luxury

With summer around the corner, fans are inevitable companions. Check out some attractive designs that come with wider blades, remote-controlled settings and eye-catching carvings

Attractive decor

Fanzart’s ‘Twinz’ is designed to provide a wider reach of ventilation. Its grooved blade design and eye-catching mounting arrangement makes it an attractive piece of decor in your home. The remote control allows you to access the fan from any corner of the room. The fan works best for courtyards, double-height ceilings, halls, among other spaces.

No blades

Most conventional fans have blades but not the sleek-looking Dyson AM07 tower fan. This model in black and nickel adds a dash of classiness to any interiors. It uses Air Multiplier technology to amplify the air drawn at its base by up to 14 times, generating a smooth stream of air. It is said to dissipate audible motor noise and is quieter than most fans. It can be programmed to turn off after preset intervals, ranging from 15 minutes to 9 hours. It has 10 airflow settings.

Colourful variations

The Luce Plan 1400 mm polycarbonate blow ceiling fan has three blades. It is available in transparent white, blue, green and orange colours. The coloured or transparent blades will not interfere with the light in the room. This remote-controlled fan comes with three speed settings.

Matte black beauty

Called ‘Into the night’, this fan has a matte black body with four foldable and translucent coffee-coloured blades. It also has an elegant dimmable LED chandelier. The fan functions and eight chandelier lights can be operated using a remote. It has golden accents on the chandelier shades, which make it an eloquent addition to any space.

Six-blade wonder

This Ecoair product has six blades of 10-ft diameter each. The EAHVLS 3E model covers around 8,100 sq ft, and is made of high-grade aluminium. Its revolution per minute speed is 122. It is perfect for large halls with high ceilings.

Compact design

This Havells stealth puro air 1250 mm fan is a three-blade wonder. Available in pearl white colour, this compact ceiling fan comes with five speed settings. It has an integrated air purifier and lights. The fan has a power consumption of 120 W.