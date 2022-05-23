Which endangered animal would you save?

Did you know that over 8,000 species of flora and fauna in the world are critically endangered and another 30,000 are considered endangered or vulnerable?

Annual Endangered Species Day is observed on the third Friday of May every year. Open Sesame asked children which endangered animal they would like to save and why.

Javan Rhinoceros

Thirteen-year-old Ragavika A wants to rescue the Javan rhinoceros — it is the most threatened of the five rhino species. “These rhinoceroses are an essential part of the biosphere. The population of the Javan rhinoceros is confined to a particular area and one disaster could wipe out a large number of the remaining rhinos,” the Chennai resident expressed her concern.

Fact: The Javan rhinoceros has one horn while all other rhino species have two.

Bengal Tiger

Nitima Pothula would like to rescue the Bengal Tiger. “It is a unique animal. In addition to being regal, it plays an important part in the stability and diversity of the environment. It is at the top of the food chain, which maintains the balance of flora and fauna in a region,” says the 15-year-old from Hyderabad.

Fact: Each Bengal Tiger has unique stripes just like human fingerprints.

Orangutan

Chennai-based K S Tanish would like to see the orangutans thrive. They play an important role in seed distribution, says the 13-year-old. “They also help in sustaining the health and biodiversity of the environment. Because of deforestation, they have limited territory, and illegal hunting has reduced their numbers,” he shares.

Fact: The orangutan is our closest relative — the animal and humans share about 97 percent of DNA. The term orangutan is derived from the Malay words ‘orang hutan’, which means ‘human of the forest’.

Sea Turtles

Yashas S from Chintamani, Karnataka, would like to save green sea turtles. “If a keystone species is removed from a habitat, it disrupts the natural order and it impacts the ecosystem,” says the 17-year-old.

Fact: Most turtle species live between 10 and 80 years. However, sea turtles can live significantly longer — 150 years or more.