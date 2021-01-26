500 million plus Facebook users' phone numbers leaked on Telegram

In 2020, hackers exploited a vulnerability in Facebook's server and were able to get access to millions of users' mobile number and Facebook IDs, but it was under-reported in the media.

Now, it has come back to haunt Facebook, as an independent cybersecurity expert who goes by the moniker Alan Gol on Twitter has reported that the contact numbers of 530 million users are on sale. A hacker has created a bot to sell the information for $20 per number ( approx. Rs 1,458) on the Telegram application.

Gol says users across 100 countries including the US (32 million +) and India ( 6 million +) are at risk of getting preyed on by hackers.

So far, Telegram and Facebook have not responded to the report. Also, the former has not attempted to block the bot from selling personal information on its messenger app.

In early 2020 a vulnerability that enabled seeing the phone number linked to every Facebook account was exploited, creating a database containing the information 533m users across all countries. It was severely under-reported and today the database became much more worrisome 1/2 pic.twitter.com/ryQ5HuF1Cm — Alon Gal (Under the Breach) (@UnderTheBreach) January 14, 2021

Should you be worried?

No. This is not that serious to concerned about. As phone numbers don't necessarily harm users' privacy compared to leaked bank account details.

Must read | TV journalist Nidhi Razdan falls victim to sophisticated phishing attack

However, users are advised to be cautious on receiving calls from unknown persons. They are likely to get spam or phishing scams aimed to hoodwink people and retrieve financial details. No bank or income tax officials call an individual person to reveal the account number nor any personal details via phone.

Must read | What is phishing? Here's how to prevent online fraud

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.

