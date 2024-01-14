A scholar’s epic journey

Tradition has fervently believed that Vyasa is a Chiranjeevi, an immortal being. Even without such fervour, one can say that the Mahabharata as history is immortal. But how the notion of immortality gets enacted here is unique. There is Bhishma, associated with the concept of ichchaa marana, ‘dying-at-will’, who has the ‘boon’ of choosing the time and manner of his death. This amounts to saying, “Death is ineluctable, but even this ineluctable phenomenon is within one’s control.” In this scheme of things, something as final as death also supplicates itself to the will of the individual and performs its duty. While death is a part of nature, ‘dying-at-will’ is history! It is an account of what was! In a way, it is like conquering Death. In this sense, one could say that history is longing to become immortal.