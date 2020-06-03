Amazfit Bip S smartwatch debuts in India

Xiaomi-backed Huami launched the new smartwatch Amazfit Bip S in India.

Amazfit Bip S was originally launched along with a rugged T-Rex smart wearable way back in January during Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020. They were supposed to come to India before the end of March, but couldn't materialise due to COVID-19.

Recently, The company has confirmed Amazfit T-Rex will be released in the second week of June in India and now, it has released the more affordable model Amazfit Bip S.

The Amazfit Bip S comes equipped with daily tracking activities along with 10 sports modes: Treadmill, Outdoor running, Walking, Indoor cycling, Outdoor cycling, Open water, Pool, Yoga, Elliptical trainer, and Freestyle.

It also boasts an in-house developed optical sensor, which the company promises to offer high-precision continuous heart rate tracking, heart rate warning and heart rate interval values.

The Amazfit Bip S features a 1.28-inch always-on display with true bright colours with 64 Gamut, 5 ATM water-resistant rating and a high capacity battery, which can offer up to 40 days. It has in-built GPS and GLONASS dual-mode positioning, which will allow the user to accurately track the route and distance.

Huami's Amazfit Bip S is now available on Amazon, Flipkart & Myntra, Amazfit e-store, and offline via Croma, Reliance Digital & Poorvika Mobiles at Rs 4,999.

Amazfit Bip S vs competition:

It will be up against the Xiaomi Lenovo Carme smartwatch, Realme Watch, and Sonata Stride smartwatch, among others.