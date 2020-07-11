Apple iOS 14, iPadOS 14 public beta released; here's how to download and install

Last month, Apple hosted the World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2020 at its HQ in Cupertino. It announced the latest developments in the iOS, iPadOS, tvOS, macOS and also revealed to produce Apple's own silicon chipset for MacBooks, iMacs like it does with A-series processors for iPhones and iPads.

The new iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 come with pretty much the same features, but the latter has some cool dedicated features to enhance Apple Pencil stylus user-experience more.

Some of the key features include App Clips, Widgets, App Library, improved user-privacy security, Back Tap accessibility features, Digital Car Keys, and a whole lot more.

Must read | Apple iOS 14: Key features you should know

List of Apple devices eligible to received iOS 14 includes iPhone SE (1st generation), iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X,iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE (2nd generation) and iPod touch (7th generation).

On the other hand, iPadOS 14 is coming to iPad Air 2, iPad Air (3rd generation), iPad mini 4, iPad mini (5th generation), iPad (5th generation), iPad (6th generation), iPad Pro 9.7-inch, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation), iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation), iPad (7th generation) and iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation).

Now, Apple has released beta software of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 for the public, who want to experience the new features first hand.

Here's the step-by-step procedure to download and install iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 beta software on to the Apple device:

Prerequisite:

Before installing the new iOS 14 or iPadOS 14 on to your device, owners are advised to back up the data:

With iCloud drive: Go to the Settings (iPhone or iPad) >> Tap your Apple ID account on the top of the screen >> iCloud > > iCloud Backup >> tap 'Back up now.'

With iTunes: Connect the device to the PC and launch the iTunes app>> select your iPhone or iPad >> tap 'Back Up Now'

Let's start...

Step 1: Go to the Apple Beta Software Program website via Safari on your iPhone or iPad - here. [Note: Website won’t open on any browser other than Safari.]

Step 2: Log-in with Apple ID and password information for validation, and agree to the terms and conditions.

Step 3: It will prompt you to register your device — iPhone or iPad, Tap 'Enrol Your Devices' section on the top to download the iOS 14 or iPadOS 14 public preview profile. Select “Install Profile” and a pop-up window will appear saying the website is opening Setting to view profile configuration and select 'Allow'. And, select ‘install profile,’ and it will begin downloading [Note: always download using Wi-Fi].

Step 4: Once the download process is completed, go to Settings, you’ll find “Profile Downloaded” on top; tap it, and install the profile. Then, your iPhone or iPad will reboot to complete the profile installation.

Step 5: After your device has restarted, head to Settings > General > Software Update to install the iOS 14 or iPadOS 14 beta update.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cyber security, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.