Apple iPhone 9 tipped to boast Face ID, bigger display

Earlier in the week, we saw iPhone 9 (aka iPhone SE 2) promotional images surface online for the first time and now, we have more information on a couple of key features of the compact 2020-series Apple mobile.

The Cupertino-based company has asked the supply chains to produce a bigger display panel around 5.4-inch for the iPhone 9, Japanese blog Macotakara reported citing Apple's Japanese supplier partners present at the recently concluded Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 in Las Vegas.

It can be noted that the iPhone 9 is said to have almost the same dimensions as the iPhone 8, but with the increased screen size, we have come to understand that Apple may go for the iPhone X-like design at least on the front side.

Must read | Apple iPhone 9 images surface online

The first casualty of the new design will be the Touch ID fingerprint sensor and if that is gone, there will be razor-thin bezels around right, left and the base, whereas on the top, the company is more likely to incorporate the Face ID, which is the gold standard for the facial recognition security feature for mobiles in the industry.

Word on the street is that the iPhone 9 will be powered by the Apple A13 processor and will have a single camera with a bigger lens with a True Tone LED flash similar to the iPhone XR.

This is a strategy to differentiate the model with the top-end iPhone 12 series models, which are expected to make their debut in Fall 2020.

If rumours are to be believed the iPhone 9 is expected to break covers in March 2020 or before the end of Q2 (June).

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cyber security and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.