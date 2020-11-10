Apple November event 2020 highlights: Apple unveils new 13-inch MacBook Pro, Mac mini and MacBook Air with M1 chipset

Cupertino-based technology major Apple hosted the 'One more thing' event at the company's HQ Apple Park on November 10. It revealed the company's first-ever M1 chipset series for PCs. It revealed the M1-powered new MacBook Air, Mac mini, and 13-inch MacBook Pro will offer superior performance, graphics processing capability and longer battery life compared to rival brands in the market. Thanks for tuning in to DH for live updates on Apple November 2020 event.