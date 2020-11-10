Apple November event 2020 highlights: Apple unveils new 13-inch MacBook Pro, Mac mini and MacBook Air with M1 chipset

Cupertino-based technology major Apple hosted the 'One more thing' event at the company's HQ Apple Park on November 10. It revealed the company's first-ever M1 chipset series for PCs. It revealed the M1-powered new MacBook Air, Mac mini, and 13-inch MacBook Pro will offer superior performance, graphics processing capability and longer battery life compared to rival brands in the market. Thanks for tuning in to DH for live updates on Apple November 2020 event.
Apple's products and retail packages are environment friendly
All the three new MacBook Air, Mac mini, and the 13-inch MacBook Pro will be available for pre-booking on November 10 and hit stores next week. Also, the company revealed that the new macOS Big Sur will be released as a free software update to all the eligibleMac PCs starting from November 12.
New 13-inch MacBook Pro price starts at $1,299 and $1,199 with education plan
Apple reveals new 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1 chipset
It has the longest battery life for the MacBook Pro series ever. It offers 20 hours of continous video playback.
Apple Mac Mini costs $699
New MacBook Air price starts at $999 and for students, it costs $899
New MacBook Air web-camera details
Apple reveals new MacBook Air with M1 chipset
New Apple MacBook Air with M1 is faster than 98% of all the PC laptopsin the market.
Adobe to bring Universal Lightroom app for both Intel and M1 chipset-based Macs
Apple M1 chipset details
Apple M1 is the world's fastest chipset. It has 4 high-performance cores and 4 high-efficiency cores. It promises2x performance per watt compared to current PC chipsets
Apple reveals company's first silicon chipset M1
CEO Tim Cook on screen to start the Apple November 2020 event
Expect Apple Silicon-powered Macs and more
Apple unveiled Watch Series 6, SE along with iPad (8th gen) and iPad Air (4th gen) in September and in the following month, pull the wraps off four new mobiles- iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max. Now, it is expected to reveal the company's first-ever Apple Silicon-powered Macs, iMac, MacBooks and possibly launch AirTags with AirPods Studio headphones on Tuesday.
