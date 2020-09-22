Apple to introduce new iPhone 12 Mini next month

Last week, Apple launched the new iPad Air 4, iPad 8 along with Watch Series 6 and the Watch SE and now all the focus of the media and the fans is on what Apple has in store to reveal next month.

The latest report from the reliable Apple tipster who goes by the moniker L0vetodream on Twitter is that the Cupertino company is slated to announce four new iPhone 12 series mobiles. Interestingly this is that Apple is introducing the smaller version of the generic iPhone 12 and will be called the iPhone 12 mini.

Previously, it was speculated that the iPhone 12 models would be christened as the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. There was a doubt among tech enthusiasts that the consumers may confuse with the postfix 'Max' in iPhone 12 Max and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Even a couple of years ago, Apple was mocked for the dubious names given to the 2018-series: iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max. Apple pronounced the XR as Ten R and XS as Ten S series, but people trolled the company and compared it to dress sizes 'Xtra Small' and 'Xtra Small Max'.

It now looks like, Apple has a clear cut idea for the 2020 series mobiles with each model having different postfix and there is no room for confusion.

Apple iPhone 12 series: Everything we know so far

As said before, the company is expected to bring four new mobiles. The generic iPhone 12 variant, the successor of iPhone 11 will be offered in two sizes-- a new 5.4-inch screen and 6.1-inch-- aptly called as iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12.

On the other hand, the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max models will be upgraded with bigger displays-- 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch, compared to the predecessors-- iPhone 11 and 11 Pro Max, which have 5.4-inch and 6.5-inch-- sizes, respectively.

Last year, Apple incorporated LCD for the iPhone 11 and premium OLED for the iPhone 11 Pro series. This time, there will be no such disparity in this department at least.

All the iPhone 12 series models are said to come with OLED-based screens and will be powered by Apple A14 Bionic with iOS 14 out-of-the-box.

However, the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 are said to come with improved dual-camera compared to the iPhone 11 (review).

Whereas, the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max are expected to come with advanced triple 16MP cameras in addition to an extra LiDAR sensor seen in the iPad Pro 2020 series.

Rumour has it that Apple has improvised the solid block design of the iPad Pro and latest iPad Air (4th gen) tablets for the iPhone 12 series. The latter is expected to have sharper edges with curvaceous corners.

Apple is expected to reveal the new iPhone 12 series in the second week of October.

