Apple working on foldable iPhone: Report

Apple is reportedly testing a concept iPhone with a foldable screen in one of the company's supply chain units.

Reliable tipster Jon Prosser of Front Tech Page YouTube channel has revealed that the Cupertino-based technology major has developed a prototype iPhone with a hinge in the middle. and is testing at Apple's supply partner Foxconn plant in Shenzhen.

Unlike the LG Dual Screen or the Microsoft Surface Duo, which come with two separate display panels held by the hinge, Apple's new test model has a clamshell design form factor similar to the Galaxy Z Flip, which has a tall single flexible display that bends vertically.

However, for now, the company is evaluating the durability of the phone's hinge so that it can work for several years of usage and it should, as the device will certainly won't come cheap.

Also, there is also another type of foldable iPhone and when unfurled, it will have a wider screen almost matching the size of iPad mini and this is also under testing.

Prosser added that unlike Samsung which offers both the clamshell Galaxy Z Flip (vertical long display) and the Galaxy Fold (wide-screen), Apple will initially look to launch any one type of model-- iPhone Flip or iPhone Fold.

As far as the launch timeline is concerned, it may possibly make the debut in September 2022.

In a related development, Apple is also reportedly planning to bring an electric car in a few years. Since 2014, the company was rumoured to be working on it under codename Project Titan, but now Apple engineers have picked up the pace on the all-electric car and they are close to making a breakthrough on advance battery technology.

If things go as planned, Apple Car may hit roads in the second half of this decade (2020-30).

