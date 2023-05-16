Aquarius Daily Horoscope - May 16, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 - Feb 19): You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance. also make a proper assessment of an issue that has been bothering you and decide if you are being too judgmental.
Lucky Colour: Daffodil
Lucky Number: 2
