Aries Daily Horoscope - October 21, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

Be careful not to overreact to a real or imagined slight. A partner or intimate may insist on doing their thing today. Be more objective rather than being emotional when dealing with colleagues today.
Lucky color: Jade
Lucky number: 8
Lucky gem: Red Coral
