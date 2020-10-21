Aries Daily Horoscope - October 21, 2020

Aries Daily Horoscope - October 21, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Oct 21 2020
  • updated: Oct 21 2020, 01:00 ist

Be careful not to overreact to a real or imagined slight. A partner or intimate may insist on doing their thing today. Be more objective rather than being emotional when dealing with colleagues today.

Lucky color: Jade

Lucky number: 8

Lucky gem: Red Coral

