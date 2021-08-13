Atmanirbhar Bharat: Top 'Made-in-India' apps you should have on your phone

The ultimate aim of decades of the freedom struggle of our ancestors was to get sovereignty and create our own destiny by becoming Atmanirbhar (self-reliant).

Since then we have come a long way, we have managed to create globally renowned institutions such as the Indian Space Research Organisation, Indian Institute of Science, churning out world-class academicians and scientists. Even several private sector companies are thriving well in the country.

However, with Covid-19 wrecking economic activities around the world including India, being self-reliant has never been this crucial than ever before. We are seeing a lot of budding Indian startups offering solutions for world problems.

As we celebrate the 75th year of Independence in the country, DH lists some of the best Made-in-India apps you should have on your phone.

Koo: Connect with People!

Developed by the Bengaluru-based company Bombinate Technologies Private Limited, Koo has steadily grown into a popular microblogging platform within a short span of time in India. It allows people to share their opinions and other updates.



Koo app on Apple App Store (screen-grab)



Users can also discuss various topics such as politics, sports, movies, and other various topics in multiple Indian languages including Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and more.

Several government ministries and agencies have joined the platform. So far, more than 60 lakh people have registered to the app. It is available on both Android and iOS platforms.

Kagaaz Scanner: PDF & Doc Scan

After the ban of CamScanner over user privacy concerns, Kaagaz Scanner has become the top documentation app. This app is developed by Sorted Ai and founded by Snehanshu Gandhi (IIT Bombay, ISB Hyderabad), Tamanjit Bindra (AIT Pune), and Gaurav Shrishrimal (IIT Kanpur).



Caption



Kaagaz is a Document Scanner, PDF Maker, PDF Viewer, PDF Editor, File Manager & Cloud Storage, all rolled into one.

It is one of the fastest-growing apps in the world. Currently, it has registered more than 49 lakh downloads and growing. Also, it has an envious 4.5 consumer rating. It is available on both Android and iOS platforms.

Logically - Check Fake News and Verify Facts

Thanks to Covid-19 restrictions, most people interact with friends and family on a social media platform and communications apps such as Facebook, WhatsApp, and others. But, some miscreants misuse these platforms to spread propaganda and misinformation to spread hatred among people. It has become imperative for people to fact-check online material before sharing it with any group.

That's where the Logically app comes into play. It offers extensive verifiable data on current events.



Logically on Apple App Store. Credit:



"Our tech checks your claim against multiple databases to find relevant fact checks and information to save you time and shed some light on whether the claim you have read is reliable," says the company on the Google Play Store.

Also, it should be noted that the Logically app won the best app in the news category of the last Aatmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge (2020). It is available on both Android (as Logically - Check Fake News and Verify Facts) and iOS (as Logically) platforms.

FAU-G

Developed by Bengaluru-based nCore Games, Fearless And United-Guards (FAU-G) was launched just a few months ago.

It takes inspiration from the Indian armed forces and how they tackle threats at the northeastern and western borders of the country. The game will allow the protagonist to play in a team and collaborate with other teams up to five to conduct secret missions to counter the enemies.



FAU-G teaser



Also, nCORE Games has announced that the 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs-run Bharat Ke Veer foundation that helps bereaved families of the soldiers, who lost their lives and also those with severe non-life-threatening injuries.

ShareChat

With more than 100 million installations, it is the biggest domestic social media app. It supports multiple Indian languages--Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Malayalam, Bengali, Tamil, Odia, Bhojpuri, Assamese, Rajasthani, Haryanvi, and Urdu.



ShareChat app on Google Play (screen-grab)



It offers a platform to share short videos, create chatrooms in 15 languages, discuss favourite topics such as sports, movies, politics and more.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.