Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS version finally released

Battlegrounds Mobile India finally comes to Apple App Store

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 19 2021, 19:29 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2021, 19:29 ist

In early July 2021, PlayersUnknown Battlegrounds (PUBG)-maker Krafton launched India-exclusive Battlegrounds Mobile Indi(BGMI) on Google Play Store.

Since then, it has achieved several milestones and just a few days ago, it achieved 50 million downloads on Android phones. Now, the popular battle royale game has finally made its way to Apple App Store.

BGMI is a free-to-play game. It is set in the virtual world. There, multiple players employ strategies to fight and be the last man standing.  

Players can battle it out be it squad-based or even one-on-one in diverse game modes with diverse maps, tools, and ammunition.

As part of the promotional campaign, all new players (with iOS devices) will get exciting Welcome Rewards – the Recon Mask, Recon Outfit, the Celebration Expert Title, and 300AG which can be redeemed together from the Event Center.  

And, as a part of welcoming them to 'India Ka Battlegrounds', exclusive gifts like the Supply and classic Crate Coupons along with the Constable Set can be redeemed separately from the Event Center.

DH Tech
Technology News
PUBG
Battlegrounds Mobile
Krafton

