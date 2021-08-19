Battlegrounds Mobile India finally comes to Apple App Store

In early July 2021, PlayersUnknown Battlegrounds (PUBG)-maker Krafton launched India-exclusive Battlegrounds Mobile Indi(BGMI) on Google Play Store.

Since then, it has achieved several milestones and just a few days ago, it achieved 50 million downloads on Android phones. Now, the popular battle royale game has finally made its way to Apple App Store.

BGMI is a free-to-play game. It is set in the virtual world. There, multiple players employ strategies to fight and be the last man standing.

Players can battle it out be it squad-based or even one-on-one in diverse game modes with diverse maps, tools, and ammunition.

As part of the promotional campaign, all new players (with iOS devices) will get exciting Welcome Rewards – the Recon Mask, Recon Outfit, the Celebration Expert Title, and 300AG which can be redeemed together from the Event Center.

And, as a part of welcoming them to 'India Ka Battlegrounds', exclusive gifts like the Supply and classic Crate Coupons along with the Constable Set can be redeemed separately from the Event Center.

