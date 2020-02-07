Bengaluru Police joins TikTok video sharing platform

After Durg, Kerala, and Uttarakhand, Bengaluru Police has made its debut on popular short video sharing platform TikTok.

“Bengaluru Police has always believed in the power of social media to build a connect with citizens. We were one of the first city police departments to come onto social media to create fun and informative content. TikTok is the latest platform and has immense potential for us to communicate about social issues in short, creative and engaging videos,“, Bhaskar Rao, IPS police commissioner of Bengaluru city.

It can be noted that the Bengaluru Police department is very active on Twitter and has more than 1.3 million followers. To connect with the youngster, the city Police department used popular Netflix TV series such as Narcos to curb the smuggling of drugs and also used to Game of Thrones to educate traffic safety rules. Now, it has made a debut on the TikTok video-sharing platform.



Bengaluru City Police creates memes from popular TV series on Twiter (Credit: Bengaluru City Police/Twitter)



Now by joining TikTok, Bengaluru Police plans to expand its reach to a wider audience. unlike the picture-based memes, it now preparing to release short infotainment videos about traffic safety rules, ill effects of narcotics and be a model citizen.

“We are delighted to have Bengaluru City Police on TikTok. TikTok as a platform allows for the creation of hyper-local content, thus helping law enforcement agencies stay local and relevant in their communication with citizens. In the coming time, we look forward to welcoming more such agencies onto our platform and harnessing the positive impact the platform can have on society,” TikTok spokesperson said.

