Buyer's guide: Top 5 mid-range smartphones with big battery

With Covid-19 related cases showing no sign of slowing down, most of the states in the country have imposed lockdown and only for emergency needs, people are allowed to move around. Rest have been advised to stay indoors until the situation improves.

People and children have no option but to work and study online at home via phones and laptops. Compared to PCs, mobiles are better, as they are compact and can be moved around easily. For children, phones with a big screen and long-lasting battery are good enough to attend online classes.

DH lists some of the best mid-range phones, which promise to offer long battery life and also, affordable.

Samsung Galaxy M42

The Galaxy M42 has launched just a few weeks ago. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with a 15W charger out-of-the-box. The phone promises to offer close to 36 hours of talk time, 22 hours of internet browsing, and 34 hours of video play on a single charge.



The new Galaxy M42 5G phone. Credit: Samsung



Other features include 6.6-inch HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED screen, in-display fingerprint sensor, dual-SIm slots, 8nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G octa-core CPU, Adreno 619 GPU, Android 11-based One UI 3.1 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, and 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage (expandable up to 1TB).

Samsung's new Galaxy M42 boasts a quad-camera module--main 48MP (with ISOCELL GM2 sensor, f/1.8 ) + 8MP ultra-wide angle (123-degree field-of-view, f/2.2) + 5MP depth sensor + 5MP macro sensor (f/2.4) with LED flash on the back. It also features a 20MP(f/2.2) snapper on the front.

It is available in two configurations-- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 21,999 and Rs 23,999, respectively.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

Xiaomi's new mid-range phone comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

It features a 6.67-inch full HD+ (1080 × 2400p) with AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, support HDR10+, up to 1200 nits brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, They also come with IP52 water-splash resistant rating and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield.

It also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IR blaster, 8nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G octa-core CPU, Adreno 618 GPU, Android 11 with MIUI 12 (new v12.5 coming soon), 6GB/8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1)/128GB (UFS 2.2) storage ( expandable up to 512GB), 16MP front camera, and triple slots (nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2 + microSD).



The Redmi Note 10 Pro models. Credit: Xiaomi



It comes in three variants-- 6GB + 64GB, 6GB RAM +128GB storage and 8GB + 128GB storage-- Rs 15, 999,Rs 16,999 and Rs 18, 999, respectively.

Read more at: https://www.deccanherald.com/business/technology/xiaomi-redmi-note-10-10-pro-10-pro-max-launched-in-india-958020.html

Must read | Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max review: All-round performer

Consumers can also go for either Redmi Note 10 or the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. They too offer good battery performance and also come with a big beautiful AMOLED display.

Must read | Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 review: New benchmark for budget phones

Motorola Moto G60

It boasts a massive 6000mAh cell with support for 20W TurboPower fast charging via Type-C cable. It promises to offer two days of battery life under normal usage.

The new Moto G60 comes with a 6.8-inch full HD+ screen and supports a 120Hz display refresh rate, HDR10. Also, the devices sport a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, hybrid dual slots(nano-SIM 1 + nano-SIM 2/ or microSD card), and come with P2i water-resistant nano-coating.

Inside, it houses an 8nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G octa-core chipset backed by Adreno 618 GPU, Android 11 OS, and 4GB/6GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB/128GB (UFS 2.1, expandable up to 1TB).



The new Moto G60. Credit: Motorola



The new Moto G60 houses feature-rich triple-camera module-- main 108MP (1/1.52″ Samsung HM2 sensor with 7P lens, 0.7μm pixel size, f/1.7) + 8MP ultra-wide sensor (also supports 2.5cm macro shots, f/2.2) + 2MP depth sensor (f/2.4) with LED flash.

On the front, it features 32MP (f/2.2 aperture) with dedicated LED flash. It is available in --6GB RAM + 128GB storage-- configuration for Rs 17,999.

Poco X3 Pro

It is the best of the lot. Poco X3 Pro comes with a 5,160mAh cell 33W fast charging capability. It can easily last more than a day under extreme usage.

Also, it houses one of the most powerful chipsets for Android phones in the market. It features a 7nm class 2.96GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 octa-core CPU backed by Adreno 640 GPU, Android 11-based MIUI 12, and 6GB/8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage (expandable up to 1TB).



Poco X3 Pro. Credit: Poco India



It sports a 6.67-inch full HD+ (1080 × 2400p) LCD screen with a 120Hz display refresh rate and offers peak brightness up to 450 nits, supports HDR10. It is protected by Corning Gorilla 6 shield, features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, hybrid dual slots (nano-SIM 1 + nano SIM 2 or microSD).

It comes in two configurations-- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 18,999 and Rs 20,999, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy A12

It comes with a massive 5,000mAh battery. It is more than enough for the phone to last two full days under normal usage. It also comes with a 15W fast charger with a retail box.

Other features include Galaxy A12 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display, Mediatek Helio P35 octa-core (2.3GHz x 4 cores + 1.8GHz x 4 cores) backed by Android 10 OS, and 4GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage.



The Galaxy A12. Credit: Samsung



Also, the Samsung phone comes packed with quad-camera module-- main 48MP + 5MP (ultra-wide) + 2MP (Macro) + 2MP (Depth) sensor-- with LED flash on the back. On the front, it features 8MP snapper for selfies.

It comes with two variants-- 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage-- Rs 12,999 and Rs 13,999, respectively.

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

The Redmi 9 Power boasts a massive 6,000mAh battery, which is enough to last two full days under normal usage. Also, the retail package comes with a 22.5W charger for fast charging and also supports reverse wired charging to power up other devices.

It features a quad-camera module-- main 48MP (with Samsung GM1 sensor, f/1.79 aperture) with 118-degree ultra-wide-angle 8MP sensor (f/2.2), a 2MP depth sensor, and 2MP macro sensor (f/2.4) with LED flash. It is capable of taking low-light images, high-resolution HD (720p), and full HD (1080p) videos. On the front, it features an 8MP (f/2.0) snapper.



Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



The new Redmi 9 Power sports a 6.53-inch full HD+ (2340×1080p) display with Dot Drop design and 400 nits brightness, TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification, and also is shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass 3, in addition to P2i nano-coating, and rubberized ports for protection against accidental water splashes.

Xiaomi device also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor which also doubles up as a power button, an IR sensor, a 3.5mm audio jack on the top, and a Type-C port at the base. It also has stereo speakers.

Inside, it houses 11nm class 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octa-core (Kryo 260) backed by Adreno 610 GPU, 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage (expandable memory up to 512GB), and Android 10-based MIUI 12 OS.

It comes two options--4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 10,999 and Rs 11,999, respectively.

Must read | Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power review: Top-class performer

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.