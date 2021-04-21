Capricorn Daily Horoscope - April 21, 2021

Capricorn Daily Horoscope - April 21, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 21 2021, 01:00 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2021, 01:00 ist
This a period of transition and on a personal level you are confused and hassled. A good day to relax, unwind and sort out your priorities. Your obviously unique way of doing things has caught the eye of someone in a higher position.
 
Lucky color: Caramel
Lucky number: 3
Lucky gem: Blue Sapphire

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Capricorn Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

What's Brewing

Covid prompts European life sciences real estate rush

Covid prompts European life sciences real estate rush

Kosovar biologist names new insect after coronavirus

Kosovar biologist names new insect after coronavirus

Climate Change in mountains risks surge in rockfalls

Climate Change in mountains risks surge in rockfalls

Meet first Indian woman climber to scale Mt Annapurna

Meet first Indian woman climber to scale Mt Annapurna

'Closure of economic activity will lead to job losses'

'Closure of economic activity will lead to job losses'

'Bengaluru's temp rise will impact mental health'

'Bengaluru's temp rise will impact mental health'

 