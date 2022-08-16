Capricorn Daily Horoscope – August 16, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

Talk to an older family member you have helped in the past. Go after your goals and don't be afraid to ask for assistance. Time to pit your cards on the table, and sort out your goals and priorities. A loved one is not very helpful.
Lucky Colour: Brown
Lucky Number: 3
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Enabling holistic learning, the 'IB' way
Time-out at Copenhagen's Tivoli Gardens
Tricolour unfurled at the edge of space
Here's how some species will survive climate change
Little respite for doctors on Ukraine's eastern front
India at 75: India's unsung tribal freedom fighters
Independence Day: Meanwhile, in 2040...