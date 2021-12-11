Capricorn Daily Horoscope - December 11, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

You’ll be speaking without thinking and so could land yourself in trouble. Better to keep a low profile. An associate or friend could turn amour and romance could bloom in a big way.
Lucky Colour: Lemon
Lucky Number: 3.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Must give a smiling send-off: Brigadier Lidder's wife
India will soon get its own footwear sizing system
Jr NTR opens up on playing Komaram Bheem in 'RRR'
'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' fails to meet expectations
Five things to know about James Webb Space Telescope
Father time: Pakistan's lonely clock collector