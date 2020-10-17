Capricorn Daily Horoscope - October 17, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

Your significant-other is accommodating and sentimental. Set aside any decisions regarding your personal life today. You may find it difficult to communicate. Confrontations, not always hostile occur.
Lucky color: Copper
Lucky number: 3
Lucky gem: Blue Sapphire
Dasara celebrates frontline workers' triumph over evil
Online shopping the pandemic away? There's a better way
Glass and blood: Aftermath of Karabakh hospital bombing
IPL 2020: RCB need to make right moves
What does ‘negative’ on a coronavirus test really mean?
Donald Trump’s misogyny might finally catch up with him