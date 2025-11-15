<p>Take out your books” said the teacher, and Gaurav made haste to comply. As he rummaged in his bag, a mobile phone fell out.</p>.<p>Sheetal, who sat beside him, retrieved it swiftly. “Are you mad?” she demanded, under her breath. “You know this is strictly forbidden. What if Tomcat sees it?”</p>.<p>Thus, irreverently, did Sheetal refer to Thomas sir, who was holding forth on a place that sounded like an exotic unlocking device. “Key West, in Florida,” he explained, “is the southernmost city in the contiguous United States. Now, when we say contiguous, or conterminous, which two American states are not included?”</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Alaska and Hawaii, Sir,” said Leena, jumping up to answer. Thomas sir beamed. “Very good, Leena,” he said. The girl sat down, looking like the proverbial cat that got the cream.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Always so pleased with herself,” muttered Sheetal.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Sheetal, do you have any knowledge of Key West?” demanded Thomas sir coldly. He was aptly called Tomcat. Not only did his name, Thomas Kathiran, lend itself to that sobriquet, but he had keen, feline-like sight and hearing. Thomas sir taught geography, but he was also a literature enthusiast. He proceeded to talk about Ernest Hemingway, who had lived in Key West for several years. With the possible exception of Leena, none of the students had heard of that distinguished author.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“We have ‘miles to go’ before we complete the portions for the mid-term exam,” declared Thomas sir, as the bell rang. </p>.<p class="bodytext">“Sir, you are quoting Robert Frost,” said Leena brightly, earning an approving nod from the teacher, on his way out.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“You think you know a lot, don’t you?” said Sheetal, sarcastically to Leena.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“More than you think I know,” said Leena cryptically, casting a meaningful glance at Gaurav. She walked away, with a spring in her step, and Gaurav earnestly wished he had left his phone at home. He would be in serious trouble if it was found on him at school. </p>.<p class="bodytext">During the lunch break, Gaurav, Sheetal, and a small trusted group assembled in a secluded area of the schoolyard, where Gaurav displayed his prized possession. “I just got it yesterday,” he said, “and couldn’t resist the urge to bring it here. Yes, I know...” he went on, as Sheetal shook her head, “it was both wrong and stupid of me. I’ll never do it again.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Caught you!” exclaimed someone triumphantly. The children swung round, and to their horror, saw Leena eyeing Gaurav’s phone. The brightest girl at school was the biggest tattletale, and she had crept up quietly behind them. “I thought I saw you drop your phone, Gaurav,” she said, “but I wasn’t certain; so I followed you all, and now I have evidence.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">Gaurav was aghast. Leena had a tiresome way of acquainting teachers with snippets of news such as, “Meera copied Chetan’s history homework,” and “Shobha helped her brother with his project.” Leena had recently told Sonia ma’am that although Vikas had come to school, he was absent for English. Leena had omitted to add that Vikas had been catching up on chemistry, which he had missed when he was unwell. Fortunately, Vikas had earlier taken Sonia ma’am’s permission to study that subject in the library.</p>.<p class="bodytext">If Leena told a teacher about Gaurav’s misdemeanour, the matter would go to the Principal, who would call Gaurav’s parents. They would immediately confiscate the phone.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Ready to meet Thomas sir, Gaurav?” asked Leena, with a smirk.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Don’t snitch on me, Leena,” begged Gaurav, close to tears. “Remember Portia’s speech on mercy, in Shakespeare’s ‘The Merchant of Venice’, which you recite so well? I know I am to blame, but I’m sorry. Be kind, this one time.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Anyone who commits an offence should be held accountable,” said Leena smugly.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“You are absolutely right, Leena,” agreed Sheetal, to Gaurav’s shock and dismay.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Let us go straight to Thomas sir. After handing him Gaurav’s phone, you can show him that Rs 500 note sticking out of your pocket. You are aware, of course, that we are not allowed to bring anything more than Rs 50 to school. Anyway, as you have rightly reminded us, we should face the consequences of our crimes. Justice, not mercy, should prevail,” said Sheetal. Terrified at the thought of losing her money, Leena fled. </p>.<p class="bodytext">“You are wonderful, Sheetal,” said Gaurav gratefully, as the two of them and their friends walked briskly back to class.</p>