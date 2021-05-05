Chingari-makers launch Clubhouse-like Fireside audio chatroom app

After successfully launching the desi TikTok-alternative Chingari, the app maker is back with another app dubbed as Fireside.

Fireside is similar to the popular drop-in audio chatroom app Clubhouse. It offers users to host audio sessions for followers and even allow participants (provided given permission by the host) to express opinions in the free-flowing conversation.

"The pandemic has imbued uncertainty and isolation, leaving people craving for human interaction. fireside enables users to listen to the voice of their loved ones by bridging emotional gaps, leaving them emotionally touched and connected. With a keen focus on building rich communities, fireside aims to cater to the Indian market with clubs and groups that are tailored to suit local needs and sensibilities,” said Sumit Ghosh, CEO & co-founder, Fireside

Ghosh is also the co-founder of the Chingari app added that Fireside, a concept of the audio-based platform is backed by research of scholars and industry experts and is being touted as the next big leap in online human conversational interaction.



Clubhouse app is one of the most popular apps on the Apple iOS ecosystem with more than one million installs on iPhones and unfortunately is yet to be made available on Google Play Store.

Twitter, earlier this week, too launched its own version of Clubhouse-like audio room feature Spaces on both Android and iOS. Anybody with 600 or more followers can now host Twitter Spaces.

With Fireside making its debut on Android, Clubhouse has its task cut out to impress users, has most of them would be tempted to use similar apps and get hooked to it. In that process, Clubhouse may lose early adopters.

Fireside app is also available on Apple App Store.

