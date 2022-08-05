Collapsible items for your home

Lunch containers
These blue airtight silicone collapsible food storage or lunch containers are dishwasher, microwave, and freezer safe. A set of four containers are BPA-free.
Kettle
The blue silicone portable boiler and camping kettle from Zoshomi have up to 600 ml capacity. It has a sturdy lid lock and a stainless steel kettle base. Comes with a power adapter.
Water dispenser
This blue folding water dispenser from Perolike has an integrated non-drip spout on it. Just lift up the cap to dispense the drink.
Water bottle
This bottle can hold 500 ml of liquid and only weighs 198 gm. When folded it is 5.5 inches tall and 9.8 inches when opened up.
Coffee cup
The 350 ml reusable plastic coffee mug is travel size and can be used for outdoor activities and offices. In actuality, the cup size is 5.3 inches and when folded it will be 2.4 inches.
Colander
This colander from Klockren can be used inside most 3 to 5-litre pots. It can have three different heights and its diameter is 9 ½ inches.
Salad spinner
This green collapsible spinner from Progressive International helps dry your veggies and prepare your salad in a jiffy.
