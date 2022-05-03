DH Radio: Social media — A pain in the neck

Hello and welcome to DH Radio.

If someone told you social media is a pain in the neck, you might just laugh it off. But do you know this has become a major source of concern, especially after lockdown and Work From Home gained currency?

To discuss this at length, DH Radio's Rasheed Kappan interacts with Dr Avishek Das, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, Manipal Hospital, Kolkata.

Listen in...