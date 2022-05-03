DH Radio: Social media — A pain in the neck

DH Radio: Social media — A pain in the neck

An orthopaedic surgeon decodes the new pain in the neck

Rasheed Kappan
Rasheed Kappan, DHNS,
  • May 03 2022, 10:45 ist
  • updated: May 03 2022, 10:45 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Hello and welcome to DH Radio.

If someone told you social media is a pain in the neck, you might just laugh it off. But do you know this has become a major source of concern, especially after lockdown and Work From Home gained currency?

To discuss this at length, DH Radio's Rasheed Kappan interacts with Dr Avishek Das, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, Manipal Hospital, Kolkata. 

Listen in...

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

dh radio
DH Podcast
Social media
health

Related videos

What's Brewing

Alicia Keys, Blake Lively give odes to NY at Met Gala

Alicia Keys, Blake Lively give odes to NY at Met Gala

Johnny Depp was to have earned $22.5 mn for 'Pirates' 6

Johnny Depp was to have earned $22.5 mn for 'Pirates' 6

Hitler's 'Jewish' blood: An old conspiracy theory

Hitler's 'Jewish' blood: An old conspiracy theory

DH Toon | Kishor's playing his cards close to his chest

DH Toon | Kishor's playing his cards close to his chest

 