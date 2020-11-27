DH Radio | The Lead: Karnataka's defining moments — Cinema like none other

In this episode of DH Radio, we look at some of the defining moments of Karnataka. Movies in Karnataka are unparalleled. What's more fascinating is its history and a part of which was its turning point: New wave cinema of the 1970s. Joining us film critic M K Raghavendra to shed some light on this aspect of the state.

This is part of a series by Deccan Herald where distinguished voices discuss the inspiring ideas that shaped the history of the state in the last six decades.

To know more, listen to the podcast.