The Lead: Karnataka's defining moments — Cinema

DH Radio | The Lead: Karnataka's defining moments — Cinema like none other

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 27 2020, 13:47 ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2020, 13:47 ist

In this episode of DH Radio, we look at some of the defining moments of Karnataka. Movies in Karnataka are unparalleled. What's more fascinating is its history and a part of which was its turning point: New wave cinema of the 1970s. Joining us film critic M K Raghavendra to shed some light on this aspect of the state.

This is part of a series by Deccan Herald where distinguished voices discuss the inspiring ideas that shaped the history of the state in the last six decades.

To know more, listen to the podcast. 

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

dh radio
The Lead
Karnataka
DH Podcast

What's Brewing

The Lead: Karnataka's defining moments — Cinema

The Lead: Karnataka's defining moments — Cinema

Remembering Bruce Lee: A cultural icon

Remembering Bruce Lee: A cultural icon

Ishant Sharma ruled out of Australia Test series

Ishant Sharma ruled out of Australia Test series

DH Toon | RIP Maradona, 'the most human of Gods'

DH Toon | RIP Maradona, 'the most human of Gods'

Slow or a big spurt? How to grow a ferocious dinosaur

Slow or a big spurt? How to grow a ferocious dinosaur

 