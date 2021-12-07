DH Radio | Will Omicron really trigger a third wave?

Hello and welcome to DH Radio,
Omicron, the variant of concern, has attracted global attention for its potential to trigger another massive spike in Covid-19.
Will it spark a third wave in India, how do we prepare for it, and is it really so dangerous as made out to be?
To discuss all these in much detail, DH Radio's Rasheed Kappan speaks to Dr Vishal Rao, member, Genomic Surveillance Committee, Government of Karnataka, COVID Task Force; and Dean, Centre for Academic Research, HCG Cancer Centre.
Listen in...
